Vivo recently launched Vivo Y3s 2021 smartphone in the Indian market. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 9,490 for the single 2GB + 32GB variant. It is now available for sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Tata CliQ, Paytm and other retail partners. Vivo Y33s Gets A Price Hike of Rs 1,000; Now Priced at Rs 18,990.

The key highlights of the phone are a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 13MP dual rear camera, and more. The handset comes in three colours - Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue.

As far as specifications are concerned, the budget-centric smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. There's a provision to expand internal storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11 Go Edition based Funtouch OS 11.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y3s 2021 comes with a 13MP dual rear camera module along with a 5MP selfie sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging technology.

