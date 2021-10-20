Nokia Mobile India recently introduced Nokia XR20 in India with a military-grade design. The rugged phone is touted to withstand extreme conditions. The phone is priced at Rs 46,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB variant. Currently, the phone is available for pre-booking from tomorrow. Interested customers can get the phone in two shades - Granite and Ultra Blue. The phone is slated to go on sale starting October 30, 2021. Nokia G300 Smartphone with Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched.

As a part of the launch offer, customers pre-booking Nokia XR20 will receive free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599. It's worth noting that HMD Global launched Nokia XR20 in Europe this July at EUR 499 (around Rs 43,500) for the 4GB+64GB variant.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia XR20 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 OS with a stock experience.

Nokia XR20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia Mobile India)

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. For photography, it gets a dual rear camera module with Zeiss optics. The setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor along with 13MP ultra-wide shooter. The front camera is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,630mAh battery that supports up to 18W wired and 15W wireless charging.

