Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Two police constables who were posted in Madhuban Bapudham area were suspended for dereliction of duty, police said Tuesday.

The action was taken in connection with the theft of a laptop from a Toyota Fortuner car on Monday by two bike-borne persons.

When the victim reported the incident to the cops, they directed the victim to report it at Muradnagar Police Station, citing jurisdiction issue, said a senior police officer.

Neither of the police personnel informed about the incidence to higher officials or the Police Control Room, he said.

“When the matter came to my knowledge I immediately suspended the errant cops who have been identified as Raghu Pratap singh and Yogendra Singh for their negligence in duty and undisciplined behaviour,” Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

“A departmental inquiry has also been constituted against them,” he added.

