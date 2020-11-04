Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): A fierce fire broke out at a slum area in Bhupura Krishna Vihar area of Sahibabad on Tuesday. Police and fire brigade are on the spot.

About 200-300 slums are on the verge of burning. Firefighters have safely evacuated many people residing here and they have been taken to a safe place.

Around 30 fire tenders are constantly working at the site while around 12 fire tenders are indulged in extinguishing the fire.

"The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet but our priority is to bring the situation under control at the soonest. Many slums have been destroyed in the fire. We have rescued many people and they have been taken to a safe place. We received a call at around 10:00 pm (Tuesday) following which the team of UP Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

