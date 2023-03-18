Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to release youths and religious scholars from the Union Territory languishing in jails across the country ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing a public meeting in the city's Eidgah area, Azad said, "If the situation has normalised in Kashmir, the youths and these scholars should be released immediately and allowed to live a normal life.

"They deserve a second chance and a normal life like others. I urge the Lt Governor's administration to ensure all are released ahead of the holy month of Ramzan."

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said his politics is based on inclusiveness, development and peace.

Azad said unlike other parties who try to divide people for political gains, he aims to develop Jammu and Kashmir inclusively "where every person -- irrespective of religion, caste and creed -- feels politically and socially empowered".

"I had never thought that after leaving the Congress, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will receive me with this kind of warmth and love," the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief said.

Claiming that more and more people are joining his new party, Azad said, "It gives me more responsibilities and challenges to meet the expectations of the people. People feel dejected and disappointed with the present governance system."

Azad added that those politicians who have "no vision resort to communal and divisive politics" but he aims to build a better and progressive Jammu and Kashmir where the future of youths is secure.

If the DPAP is elected to power, Azad said he will bring a revolution of massive development across the Union Territory. Besides, he will continue to fight for the people's rights.

"Be it statehood, land or jobs, I will lead my people from the front to secure their rights," he told the gathering.

Every issue that matters to the common people will concern him, Azad said.

"My people are my priority. I have come back to Jammu and Kashmir only for my people. Otherwise, I had all the opportunities I could ever desire in my life," he added.

