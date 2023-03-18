Indore, March 18: Members of the Karni Sena created a ruckus at rapper MC Stan's concert at a Indore hotel and forced him to stop the show alleging that he uses foul language in his songs. Following the incident on Friday night, the city police on Saturday registered a case against some members of the organization but no arrest has been made yet, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Lasudia police station in the city under sections 451 (trespassing in premises to commit offense), 294 (abuse) and 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, said sub-inspector R S Dandotia. MC Stan's Indore Concert Disrupted by Bajrang Dal Members; Fans Support Bigg Boss 16 Winner and Trend 'Public Stands With MC Stan' (Watch Video).

The accused named in the FIR included local Karni Sena leaders Digvijay Singh and Raja Singh while others were being identified from video footage of the incident, he said. Karni Sena activists allegedly abused and threatened people in the audience after barging into the Stan's show, organized at a hotel in Lasudia area, and breaking some flowerpots, the inspector said.

The rapper, winner of season 16 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, had to leave the stage in the middle of the program, he added. Police reached the spot and used "mild force" to disperse the protesters, the official said.

Karni Sena's district unit president Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav on Saturday said claimed that MC Stan was "spreading obscenity among youngsters by using foul language in his songs", hence its activists forced him to leave the venue. Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Vibes With Kapil Sharma on His Show and Rapper's Performance is Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media too. Fans of the young rapper expressed outrage on social media over Karni Sena workers' vandalism. Posts were shared in solidarity with Stan with the message "Public stands with MC Stan".