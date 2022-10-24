Hoshiarpur (PB), Oct 24 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was found dead in a dry fodder room in a village field here, police said on Monday.

The autopsy conducted at a local government hospital on Monday evening confirmed that the girl had been raped. Her body was found Sunday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Hoshiarpur, Surinder Pal said the girl had been missing from her house since Sunday morning.

Her family could not find her despite searching for her at various places.

During examination of footage of CCTV cameras installed in the village, police found that a 14-year-old boy of the same village had taken her with him.

Strangulation marks were also found on the neck of the girl, said police. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the boy.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

