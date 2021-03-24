Nagpur, Mar 24 (PTI) Two history-sheeters and as many others allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Vasant Nagar area of Ajni police station, they said.

The accused have been identified as Amit Lokhande (22), Prashik Gote (25), Vishal alias Dattu Khatak and Bittu Waghmare.

Amit and Dattu have several offences registered against them, a police official said.

According to police, the victim, a class XI student, lives with her mother in Ganeshpeth area. She had gone to meet her female friend, who took her to meet her boyfriend Amit on Tuesday afternoon.

"When the girl was discussing with Amit, Dattu threatened her with a knife and took her to a room, where he sexually assaulted her. After that, Prashik, Bittu and Amit took turns to rape her. The accused later asked the girl to leave the spot," a police official said.

The girl then went home and narrated her ordeal to her sister, who took her to Ajni police station and lodged a complaint.

Ajni police have registered an offence under IPC sections 376 (d), 506 (b) and 34 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and an investigation is on.

