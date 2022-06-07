Kannauj (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been taken into custody on a complaint lodged by the girl's grandfather. The incident took place on Monday night in a village under Gursahaiganj Kotwali police station area, they said.

Also Read | There Was a Continuous Concern That Something Has Happened to Our Search Functionality of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the complaint, the girl was sleeping with her aunt when her father forcibly took her to a room and raped her.

The girl's aunt raised an alarm after hearing her cries and informed the police, Gursahaiganj Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, he said.

The accused had disappeared after the death of his wife 10 years ago and had returned home only four-five days ago, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)