Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by four people in Bithri Chainpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Friday when the girl, a student of Class seven, was abducted and held captive by the four persons, who also allegedly raped her, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Accuses In-Laws of Kidnapping His Wife Over Love Marriage in Banaskantha, FIR Lodged.

They abandoned the girl at Sahdana crossing on Saturday morning, from where she managed to reach her home and told her parents about the incident, who then lodged a complaint at the local police station, they said.

The victim's family reportedly alleged that the police initially refused to add charges of rape in the FIR, and relented only after some right wing groups, including the Hindu Jagran Manch and Goraksha Dal, staged a protest on Sunday.

Also Read | Margaret Alva, Ex-Union Minister To Be Opposition's Joint Candidate for Vice-Presidential Poll.

Police then added charges of gang rape in the FIR and booked the accused under sections of POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the victim's father said that his daughter was given sedatives in a cold drink near her school and abducted.

Two of the alleged kidnappers have been identified as Shahrukh and Owais, who have been arrested, Inspector Shitanshu Sharma said.

A probe is on in the matter, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)