New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Saab, a leading defence and security company, has signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for a laser warning system, the global firm has said.

The agreement builds on a "strong partnership between Saab in South Africa and HAL" that began in 2005 during the development of the Advanced Light Helicopter programme, Saab said in a statement.

"Saab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to collaborate on the Electronic Warfare land Laser Warning System-310 (LWS-310)," it said.

The MoU provides for a "Maintenance Transfer of Technology, which aligns with the Indian Defence Procurement Procedure so that HAL will gain the capability to manufacture LWS-310 within India," the company added.

This includes setting up necessary infrastructure, and training programmes and transferring "technical expertise" from Saab to HAL to ensure long-term support for the system.

State-run HAL is based in Bengaluru.

"This MoU reflects Saab's commitment to localisation and indigenisation in India by identifying and utilising an Indian company. This ensures the longevity of the security of supply in supporting the Indian armed forces," Mats Palmberg, the chairman and managing director of Saab India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"With rapid threat warning and threat classification, LWS-310 enables a combat management system to employ effective countermeasures against laser threats, which further increases situational awareness and self-protection capabilities for combat vehicles," it said.

