Panaji (Goa) [India], March 11 (ANI): Goa Minister of Forests Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support in dousing the forest fires in the state.

"Received an intimation from the Honourable Prime Minister's office that the Defence Ministry would provide full support and the office of the Honourable Prime minister will monitor the situation (of forest fires) closely," said Rane.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP Holds Rally in Mumbai North Lok Sabha Seat, CM Eknath Shinde Takes Part.

Taking to Facebook, Rane said, "As the Goa state's Minister of Forests, I can't begin to express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister and we will update the Prime Minister's Office daily on the condition of the fires."

Earlier on March 9, the Indian Air Force deployed one Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa, using Bambi Buckets, stated an official release.

Also Read | Cheetah Reintroduction in India: Male, Female Cheetahs Brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park Released in Open Forest (Watch Video).

As per the reports received from the field, since March 5 and till March 11, 48 fire spots have been detected of which 41 fires have already been doused and seven are reported to be active. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)