Mumbai, March 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a rally in north Mumbai, which was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The rally in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat was part of the BJP's plan to have such events across the metropolis to reach out to voters. BJP Announces 'Mahavijay' Resolve for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections; Devendra Fadnavis Says Will Win More Seats with Eknath Shinde Faction.

Among those who took part in the rally organised by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar were Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, MLAs Parag Alawani and Mangesh Kudalkar. Civic polls are due in Mumbai and several civic corporations in the state since early last year. BJP-NDA Will Win Lok Sabha Elections, Maharashtra Assembly Polls in 2024, Says Nitin Gadkari.

Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP formed the government in the state in June last year after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

