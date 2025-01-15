Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) The Goa Waste Management Corporation Board on Wednesday approved the E-Waste Policy 2024 and announced an online course to train stakeholders in waste management practices, an official said.

The senior official from the Chief Minister's Office said that the approval of the e-waste policy reaffirms the state's dedication to sustainable waste management practices.

During the meeting, he said, the GWMC announced the development of a "massive online open courseware" to train stakeholders across Goa and India in waste management practices.

“A notable achievement highlighted was the revenue of Rs 38,56,515 earned through the auction of vehicles and metal waste, showcasing GWMC's efficiency as the nodal agency,” he said.

At the meeting, chaired by CM Pramod Sawant, the corporation decided to float new tenders for the collection, transportation, and segregation of solid waste, including non-biodegradable and dry waste, he said.

“Approval was granted for allocating land to GAIL for establishing a 150-ton-per-day wet waste processing plant, further enhancing the state's waste management infrastructure,” the official said.

The GWMC board also resolved to hand over 5,000 square meters of land along with two existing sheds at Kakoda IDC in south Goa, previously used by the corporation, to the Goa Handicraft, Rural and Small-Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd, he said.

