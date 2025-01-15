New Delhi, January 15: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released a list of star campaigners who will be participating in the poll campaign. All the party's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, etc., have been mentioned in the list. Other star campaigners include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Manoharlal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sardar Hardeep Singh Puri, and Giriraj Singh.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Nayab Singh Saini have also found mention in the list released today. Other party leaders who have been named include Virendra Sachdeva, Baijayant Jay Panda, Atul Garg, Dr. Akla Gurjar, Harsh Malhotra, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Prem Chand Bairwa, Samrat Chaudhary, Dr. Harshvardhan, Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Alleges Irregularities in Electoral Roll, Virendra Sachdeva Claims ‘More Than 5 Lakh New Voter Applications Filed in Recent Days’.

As the election approaches, the triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has intensified against each other. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister filed his nomination from the New Delhi seat for the Delhi Assembly Polls. Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP MLA Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Files Nomination From Kalkaji Seat, Says He Is Contesting To Make Delhi ‘AAP-Da’ Free.

Kejriwal is in the electoral fray against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. After filing his nomination, Kejriwal asserted that a lot of work is still left to be done in the national capital. Delhi goes to polling on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. BJP has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

