Panaji (Goa) [India], August 22 (ANI): Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.

The arrested accused have been identified as 21-year-old Mohd Sarfaraz, 24-year-old Rooney and Lilesh Lotlikar. The police also recovered a bike from their possession.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Around 45 Keralites Among Latest Batch of Indians Airlifted From the Country Share Ordeal.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)