Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 3,232 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 45.85 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,10,475, an official said.

The toll rose by seven to touch 3,557, while the recovery count went up to 1,85,537 after 1,922 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The 3,232 cases were detected from 7,049 tests, which took the number samples examined in Goa so far to 17.30,687, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,10,475, new cases 3232, death toll 3557, discharged 185537, active cases 21381, samples tested till date 1730687.

