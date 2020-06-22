Panaji, Jun 22 (PTI) Goa witnessed its first COVID-19 death on Monday while 46 new cases took the state's novel coronavirus positive count to 864, an official said.

An 85-year-old man from Sattari taluka's Morlem area, a containment zone, died on Monday from the infection with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stating he had comorbidities like asthma, diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease.

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: Apple To Introduce iOS14, MacOS 10.16, iPadOS, New Hardwares & Other Products.

"On Monday, 1,190 samples were tested, of which 46 returned positive, 884 negative and 260 are awaited. A total of 17 people were discharged after recovering from the infection," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 864, new cases: 46, deaths: nil, discharged: 152, active cases 711, Samples tested till date: 53,050.

Also Read | Ladakh Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases in UT Rises to 847: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)