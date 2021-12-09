Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,79,338 on Thursday after 31 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

Though no deaths were reported during the day, the toll reached 3,482 after 94 earlier fatalities, which took place between August, 2020 and June this year, were added to the count, he said.

So far, 1,75,408 people have been discharged post recovery, including 24 on Thursday, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 448, he informed.

With 3,038 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,70,187, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,338, new cases 31, death toll 3482, discharged 175408, active cases 448, samples tested till date 15,70,187.

