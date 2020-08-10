Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In order to provide the finest care to COVID-19 patients in the coastal state, the Goa government shall be following treatment protocol in sync with the guidelines proposed by AIIMS and other top medical colleges, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane.

He informed that a productive meeting was held with the expert committee constituted to manage matters related to COVID-19.

"With a purpose to define a clear cut treatment protocol to treat COVID-19 cases in the state, we held a productive meeting with the expert committee constituted to manage matters related to COVID-19. To provide the finest care to COVID-19 patients in the state, we shall be following the treatment protocol in sync with the guidelines proposed by AIIMS and other top medical colleges. We further discussed the strengthening of our plasma donation drive in the state," said Rane in a post on Facebook.

"Additionally to ensure our patients are served quality food and hygiene protocols are followed, we will be roping in Sodexo and Eco-Clean to cater to these facilities," he said.

"To ensure smooth functioning of GMC (Goa Medical College) amid rising cases in the state, we have instructed all head of the departments (HODs) of GMC to reduce Out Patient Department (OPD) services to the bare minimum with all non-essential services to be slowed down in a phased manner without affecting the essential and emergency services," the state's Health Minister said.

He added that they have also been informed to conduct Rapid Antigen testing of all patients before admission and an RT-PCR test to be done as a second layer of confirmation before surgery.

"I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the citizens of the state to not visit OPD service unless absolutely necessary. Our team is working hard to streamline and modify standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on emerging situations," Rane added. (ANI)

