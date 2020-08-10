Mumbai, August 10: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation through video conferencing the submarine Optical Fibre Cable connecting Chennai & Port Blair on August 10. The foundation stone for this project was laid by the PM on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ at 3.30 pm today, according to the Office of the Defence Minister of India.

Maharashtra reported 12,248 new coronavirus cases and 390 deaths on Sunday. The Public Health Department of the state informed that 13,348 patients were discharged. The total positive cases in the state increased to 5,15,332 including 3,51,710 recovered patients and 17,757 deaths. The active cases as of now stand at 1,45,558.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection, days after CM BS Yediyurappa was declared coronavirus positive.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, "pleading to lodge a protest from the state for not accomodating Bengali language in the list of classical languages of New Education Policy."

