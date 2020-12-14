Panaji (Goa) [India], December 14 (ANI): The counting of votes for the 48 Goa zilla (district) panchayat elections is underway at Indoor Stadium, Campal here on Monday.

As per State Election Commission (SEC), out of the total 48 Zilla Panchayat seats, 25 are in North Goa, while 23 are in the South. The state had witnessed a voter turnout of 56.82 per cent in the elections held on December 12.

A total of 200 candidates are in the fray including 41 from BJP, 37 from Congress, 20 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 17 from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), 6 from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and 79 independent candidates. (ANI)

