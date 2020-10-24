Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) At least 218 patients tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Saturday, an official said.

With the latest cases and casualties, the tally in the coastal state rose to 42,031 and the toll reached 570, the official said.

Apart from this, 348 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 38,769, he said.

A total of 1,445 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 42,031, new cases 218, deaths 570, discharged 38,769, active cases 2,692, samples tested till date 2,89,332.

