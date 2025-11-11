Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahar, a major component of the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise focused on validating the Indian Army's capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in close synergy with the Indian Air Force.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Preliminary Probe Suggests Red Fort Blast Was Hurried Move After Module Bust in Faridabad; Hyundai i20 Car Was Packed With Explosives, Confirm Investigators.

During the exercise, the Army Commander witnessed a series of Combined Arms manoeuvres demonstrating seamless inter-service coordination and the refinement of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs). The drills also featured the employment of next-generation battlefield technologies, including drones, counter-drone systems, and advanced surveillance assets, underscoring the Army's focus on modern warfare preparedness.

Exercise Akhand Prahar further served as a real-time platform to evaluate newly inducted weapon systems, battlefield technologies, and indigenous innovations under realistic field conditions. The exercise highlighted the operational adaptability and technological integration of formations under Southern Command.

Also Read | Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Lt Gen Seth also reviewed battlefield innovations developed by the Battle Axe Division and Konark Corps, including indigenously produced drones, counter-drone systems, and advanced force protection measures. These initiatives, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), reflect the Indian Army's sustained efforts to encourage innovation and self-sufficiency at the formation level.

Commending the troops for their professionalism, technological acumen, and high standards of readiness, the Army Commander lauded the formations for their innovative approach and adaptability to evolving combat scenarios.

Exercise Akhand Prahar reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to the "JAI" mantra, Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation symbolizing Southern Command's resolve to enhance mission readiness through synergy, technology infusion, and integrated operations across the multi-domain battlespace.

Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul", is being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The exercise features large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

Covering the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea - Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and the South Western Air Command are the principal formations participating in the exercis. Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies are also participating in large numbers, further reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations in multi-domain environment. Key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)