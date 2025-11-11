Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Delhi, November 11: Several social media posts went viral on social media claiming that the Delhi Special CP (Law & Order), Ravindra Yadav, confirmed that the Red Fort blast on Monday, November 10, was caused by a CNG explosion. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked the claim.

"It was a tragic CNG cylinder explosion, not a terror attack. The high casualty figure is because the blast happened in a crowded pick-up zone right outside Red Fort Metro Gate 1 during evening rush and resultant fire spread to nearby vehicles. As confirmed by Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law & Order)," one of the social media posts allegedly claimed. Delhi Blast: CCTV Video Footage Shows Lone Suspect, Hyundai i20 Car Parked for 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort.

PIB Fact Check: Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Did Not Confirm Red Fort Blast CNG Explosion

Some social media accounts are claiming that Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav has confirmed that the recent blast in #Delhi was caused by a CNG explosion.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is fake. No official from the Delhi Police has made any such statement. ▶️ The incident… pic.twitter.com/zC0f0qJDtE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 10, 2025

The PIB Fact Check has clarified that no officials from the Delhi Police have issued such a statement. "#PIBFactCheck. This claim is fake. No official from the Delhi Police has made any such statement. The incident is being investigated by the concerned authorities," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Delhi Blast: Full List of Victims of Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station Released, Check Here.

PIB Fact Check urged citizens to stay alert and rely only on verified information from official sources, cautioning against sharing unverified claims or misinformation.

Claim : Delhi Special CP (Law & Order), Ravindra Yadav, confirmed that the Red Fort blast was caused by a CNG explosion. Conclusion : The claim is fake. No official from the Delhi Police has made any such statement. Full of Trash Clean

