India News | Godown Gutted in Fire

Thane, May 27 (PTI) A godown storing cardboards was gutted in a fire on Wednesday near Thane in Maharashtra, civic officials said.

No casualty is reported in the incident.

The fire erupted in the godown situated near Kalyan Phata in afternoon, they said, adding that it was doused after three hours at 6 pm.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, they said.

