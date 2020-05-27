'Uttarakhand Not Burning': CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Says 'Forest Fires Way Less This Year, Unrelated Pictures Being Shared on Social Media'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, May 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday refuted reports that suggested forest fires have ravaged the state, asserting unrelated pictures are being circulated on social media platforms. Responding to several tweets, Trivendra Singh Rawat said many celebrities have shared old pictures from other countries to portray that "Uttarakhand is burning". Uttarakhand Forest Fires Continue to Rage for 4th Consecutive Day, Kumaon Region Worst-Hit: Here Are 5 Latest Updates.

Retweeting data shared by the Indian Forest Service Association of Uttarakhand, Rawat said incidents of forest fires this year are "way less" than the previous year. According to the graphic, less than 100 hectares of the area has been affected by forest fires as of May 25. Comparatively, around 1,600 hectares were under the brunt of forest fires by the same time in the last year. Pictures of forest fires from 2016 and 2019 were circulated to mislead people, Rawat said. Uttarakhand Forest Fires' Fake Pics Spread Rapidly on Social Media! Officials Request Not to Panic and Stop Sharing Old Photos (Check Tweets).

"A misleading propaganda, using old pics of forest fires of 2016 & 2019 & that of forest fires in Chilean & Chinese forests, is raging on SM (social media)," the Chief Minister said in his tweet. "I req (request) everyone to not believe such motivated campaign. Fire incidents reported until yesterday is way less than PY (sic)," he added. Some of the photos that are being linked to Uttarakhand, Rawat claimed, were actually from forest fires in Chile and China.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's Tweet on Uttarakhand Forest Fires:

A misleading propaganda, using old pics of forest fires of 2016 & 2019 & that of forest fires in Chilean & Chinese forests, is raging on SM. I req everyone to not believe such motivated campaign. Fire incidents reported until yesterday is way less than PYhttps://t.co/d5R4aq5mjW — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 27, 2020

"I am upset to say that several prominent personalities have become part of 'Uttarakhand is burning' misleading campaign on social media. I expect you not to misuse your name this much," he said in one of his tweets in Hindi. , Forest fires are not uncommon in Uttarakhand. Social media is flooded with unrelated pictures with claims that forest fires are raging in Uttarakhand, causing heavy damages.

Uttarakhand is Burning? CM Rawat Clarifies

मुझे यह कहते हुए बड़ा दुःख हो रहा है कि सोशल मीडिया पर कई नामी-गिरामी हस्तियाँ "उत्तराखंड जल रहा है" जैसे एक भ्रामक दुष्प्रचार का हिस्सा बनी हैं. आप सभी से इतनी अपेक्षा है कि अपने नाम का इस तरह से दुरुपयोग न होने दें. https://t.co/UuQLTORMpX — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 27, 2020

According to reports, Uttarakhand has lost nearly 51.43 hectares of forest cover in fires. Moreover, over half the wildlife species are in danger. The Kumaon region has been the worst-hit area with 21 wildfires incidences so far.