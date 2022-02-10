Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore allegedly smuggled into India from Dubai and Sri Lanka was seized and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, in the first incident, the department officials intercepted a 35-year old man on his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday and recovered gold ingot that was concealed in his inner garment.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

In another incident on Wednesday, the officials seized gold concealed in the inner garment of a 38-year old passenger on arrival from Colombo.

Both the passengers were arrested and the gold weighing 2.76 kg worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized from them, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs said.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar’s Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 50,000 Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)