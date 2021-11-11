New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 883 to Rs 48,218 per 10 gram in line with the firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,335 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Airports Authority of India Suspends Arrival of Flights at Chennai Airport Till 6 PM Today, Departure to Function as Usual.

Silver also rallied Rs 1,890 to Rs 65,190 per kilogram from Rs 63,300 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to end at 74.52 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday.

Also Read | Apple Supplier Foxconn Acquires Lordstown Motors Vehicle Factory for $230 Million.

In the international market, gold trading higher at USD 1,856 per ounce and silver flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.40 per cent up at USD 1,856 per ounce on Thursday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)