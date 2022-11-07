Coimbatore, Nov 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is providing all necessary infrastructure facilities to industries based on their requirements, and more companies are coming to the state with investments, IT Minister Mano Thangaraj said on Monday.

With a stable government under Chief Minister M K Stalin, good investment climate, peaceful atmosphere and law and order situation, many industries are looking at Tamil Nadu for investments, Thangaraj told reporters here on the sidelines of a seminar for upskilling students in the Information Technology sector.

He was replying to a question whether investments were being diverted to neighbouring states due to apparent lack of required facilities in Tamil Nadu.

The minister said the government is putting in efforts to woo many industries to invest in the state as the Chief Minister has set a target to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

With good infrastructure, the IT sector in Coimbatore has grown from 10 per cent a few years ago to 20 per cent now and the government wanted the growth to further go up to 30 per cent in the shortest possible time, he said, adding one more ELCOT park will be established in the city soon.

Regarding the Coimbatore car explosion case, Thangaraj said some elements wanted to create trouble in the city which was very peaceful, and said Stalin was always against such violence.

To a question on increased power tariff, the minister justified the hike saying the revised rates are still cheaper as compared to other States.

