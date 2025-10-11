Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated on Saturday that the NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 14, following the declaration of the Bihar poll results.

Bihar polls will take place on November 6 and November 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

"The people are with Nitish Kumar. On November 14, a government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Jha told reporters.

Jha said earlier this week that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the Bihar Assembly elections "unitedly".

"The NDA will contest the election unitedly. The biggest issue in these elections is where Bihar will be in the next 25 years after the formation of the Government. When the era of liberalisation began in 1991, the IT industry and investment came to several states. Over the past 15 years, Bihar has experienced negative growth. When there should have been an IT setup here, 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' was being established instead. Instead of industries, the kidnapping industry was set up here," he said.

"Then Nitish Kumar came to power here. In 20 years, Bihar entered a take-off stage. Roads, electricity, law and order, and women's empowerment - he has worked on all of these. Bihar is in fourth gear. We need to shift into fifth gear. The election will decide whether we have to enter fifth gear or back gear," the JD(U) leader added.

Political parties are gearing up for assembly elections in Bihar. While Jan Suraaj has declared its first list of candidates, the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan are holding hectic consultations on seat distribution. (ANI)

