New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Three new members were on Thursday appointed to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative and policy-making body for the Income Tax Department.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) named 1985 batch officers of the Indian Revenue Service Anu J Singh, J B Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi to the board.

While Singh will be in service till August, Mohapatra will retire in April next year and Sarangi will superannuate in May, 2023.

Singh is working as the principal DG of income tax systems (a technical arm of the department) in Delhi, Sarangi as the principal director general and chief vigilance officer of the tax department in Delhi and Mohapatra as the principal chief commissioner of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary.

With these fresh appointments, the CBDT will still have a vacancy of one member.

Apart from CBDT chairman P C Mody, the two other serving members are K M Prasad and S K Gupta.

Mody, a 1982-batch IRS officer, has got three extensions till now after his scheduled retirement date of August, 2019 and his latest stint comes to an end this month.

The chairman is also holding the additional charge of the sensitive post of member (investigations) since the start of his tenure.

His predecessor Sushil Chandra also held this charge when he was the CBDT chairman.

Mody is also holding the additional charge of member (administration).

Prasad, set to retire in August, is the member (audit and judicial) and is holding the additional charge of (income tax and revenue).

S K Gupta, who retired last year but is serving on re-appointment till July this year, is the member for the charge of (tax payer services and systems) and he holds the additional charge of member (legislation).

The new members have been chosen on the basis of their seniority in service with the exception of one 1984 batch officer, official sources said.

They said the new members will soon be allocated their portfolios.

