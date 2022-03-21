New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Government of India has evacuated 22,500 students from conflict-ridden Ukraine and it is also looking into the educational concerns of the evacuated students.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was informed by the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre that students have given representation to the government on the issue of continuation of their studies and the government is looking into it and will make a decision.

"A mammoth task has been completed," AG told the apex court adding that along with Indian nationals, nationals from other countries have been evacuated by the government.

The apex court then closed the two petitions pending before it on the issue.

"Both these writ petitions were filed seeking reliefs... Attorney General has made submissions, all students are brought back to India and nothing survives. Petitioner counsel submits that government has to consider studies of students who have not completed their studies due to the war. Attorney General submits government is considering this issue. The case is accordingly closed," the bench said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court expressed concern for the lives of students caught in the middle of the conflict zone in Ukraine. The Centre had said that government efforts have resulted in the swift evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

The apex court had suggested to the government to open helplines so the students or their families can communicate.

The government of India is equally concerned as the Supreme Court is and is leaving no stone unturned to bring the citizens back, AG had told the top court.

The petition filed by Ahana claimed that over 250 students stranded in Ukraine were looking for hope towards the Government of India.

The plea sought direction from the government "to secure permission to cross the checkpoint in Moldova from Ukraine en route to Romania for boarding the Air India evacuation flight, and to immediately take effective diplomatic steps and measures for the evacuation of the Petitioner including other stranded students from Ukraine."

Another petition was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeking directions for the protection of thousands of students and families who are stranded in Ukraine in wake of the ongoing conflict. (ANI)

