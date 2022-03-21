New Delhi, March 21: A 53-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his mother, who later died on Saturday due to severe injuries. The alleged incident came to light when authorities of West Delhi's DDU Hospital informed the police about a woman admitted to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman identified as 73-year-old Angoori Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted to the hospital by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar with severe injuries. Police officials said that the woman was not in a condition to give a statement. Australia Repatriates 29 Indian Antiquities Ahead of PM Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison’s Bilateral Meet.

During questioning, Manoj told the police that Angoori Devi’s son Bhagwan Dass assaulted her over a property dispute. Acting on Kumar's statement, the police registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Dass, and later arrested him from his residence in Uttam Nagar.

On Saturday, the victim was moved to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment as her condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed to her injuries, a police official said.

"On Saturday evening, our team received information regarding the death of the woman at Safdarjung Hospital. We added Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR in the case. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are going on," an officer privy to the matter said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).