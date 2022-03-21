New Delhi, March 21: Delhi Police has arrested two persons who robbed an auto-rickshaw driver on the pretext of taking him to the police station for demanding higher fare, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Anil Singh (38) and Sonu Pal (27). Delhi Shocker: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Son Assaults Her Over Property Dispute in Uttam Nagar.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma said a complaint was received by an auto driver on Sunday stating that at around 12.00 a.m. he parked his auto rickshaw in Kishangarh parking lot and was walking towards his home.

As he reached near Gaushala Gate No 2, two boys came in an auto rickshaw from behind and started arguing that why did he take more money from Nepali passengers and to come with them to a nearby police station."

Out of fear, he sat with them and after going some distance, the accused snatched his auto rickshaw key and cash of Rs 1,620 and fled away from there," the DCP said.

Based on his statement, a case under section 356, 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kishangarh police station and investigation initiated.

A police team conducted raids at specified locations and nabbed the accused duo.

