Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): The central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing farmers at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Kiru Hydropower ‘Corruption’ Case: CBI Searches Premises of Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, 29 Other Locations.

"Our focus is to improve the life of small farmers, to increase the scope of animal husbandry, to improve the health of animals, to encourage animal husbandry as well as pisciculture and beekeeping in the village," PM Modi.

He said that the government has provided the farmers with modern seeds to combat climate change.

Also Read | Admission Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses As School Staffer, Cons Malabar Hill Resident of Rs 30,000 on Promise of Admission for His Son.

"For the first time, we have also provided Kisan Credit Card facility to cattle farmers and fish farmers. We have given farmers such modern seeds which can combat climate change," the Prime Minister said during his address at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister hailed the 'Nari Shakti' as the driving force behind the "flourishing dairy sector" in the country.

PM Modi affirmed the government's commitment to stepping up the economic power of women.

"Today we are the largest milk-producing country in the world. Eight crore people are directly associated with India's dairy sector. Our dairy sector has a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore. It is noteworthy that the driving force behind our flourishing dairy sector is Bharat's Nari Shakti," the Prime Minister said.

"To make India developed, it is necessary to increase the economic power of every woman in India, hence today our government is also working all-round to increase the economic power of women," he said.

The PM said that about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the more than Rs 30 lakh crore provided by the government under Mudra Yojana are "sisters and daughters."

During the last 10 years, the number of women associated with the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) has crossed 10 crore!" he added.

"Today, when India is moving ahead with women-led development, this success of India's dairy sector is a great inspiration for it," he said.

The Prime Minister extended wishes to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on its golden jubilee saying that "the sapling planted by the villages of Gujarat 50 years back, has become a big banyan tree today." The branches of this tree have now extended across the country as well as the world, he added.

"It's the wonderful synergy of 'Sarkaar' and 'Sehkaar' that Bharat has emerged as the world's largest milk producer. The large scale on which this organisation of small animal farmers is working today is the power of organization, the power of cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the growth of Amul, the Indian multinational cooperative society under GCMMF, saying that it has become a symbol of the strength of India's cattle rearers.

"After India's independence, many brands were created in the country, but none like Amul. Today Amul has become a symbol of the strength of India's cattle rearers," he said.

"Amul means faith, Amul means development, Amul means public participation, Amul means empowerment of farmers, Amul means integration of modernity with time, Amul means inspiration of self-reliant India, Amul means big dreams, big resolutions and even bigger achievements," the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the growth of the dairy sector emphasising the increase in milk production during the last 10 years.

He also outlined that India's dairy sector is growing at a rate of 6 per cent against the global growth rate of 2 per cent.

"In the last 10 years alone, milk production in India has increased by about 60 per cent. Per capita milk availability has also increased by about 40 per cent in the last 10 years. The dairy sector in the world is growing at the rate of only 2 per cent, here the dairy sector in India is growing at the rate of 6 per cent," PM Modi said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi that the 'soul of India lies in the villages', the Prime Minister said, "To build a developed India, it is necessary to strengthen India's rural economy. Earlier governments looked at the needs of the rural economy in a piecemeal manner. We are taking the work forward by giving priority to every aspect of the village."

Speaking on occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Taking complete advantage of the double-engine government, Gujarat is leading in the cooperative production of milk. In the last 2 decades, the number of milk corporations in the state has doubled from 12 to 23."

"More than 36 lakh people are connected with the dairy industry, including 11 lakh women. Out of the 16,384 milk houses, 3300 are completely run by women. These women have become financial support for their families," he said.

"The dairy industry has made a huge contribution to making the country the 5th largest economy. More than Rs 150 crores are paid via DBT to the milk producers. PM Modi's tenure has been of Perform, Reform and Transform. India will soon generate an identity of the World's Dairy in the Amrit Kaal," CM Patel said.

Later, PM Modi also visited an exhibition by Amul, in Ahmedabad, on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the GCMMF.

The event also saw participation from farmers in large numbers from different parts of the state.

Cultural programs were organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the Golden Jubilee celebrations were held.

PM Modi is set to unveil development projects in Gujarat worth more than Rs 22,850 crore later in the day.

The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth more than Rs 5,040 crore for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City.

This includes foundation stone laying for 41 development projects costing more than Rs 3,000 crore and the inauguration of 18 development projects valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses that have been acquired at a cost of Rs 840 crore.

He will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi Purification Project constructed at a cost of Rs 597 crore, and various projects of DREAM City Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

He will tour 11 districts in the South Zone of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, and Mahisagar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore across 10 different departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)