New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A new scheme will be launched to strengthen deep tech for the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

Also Read | Drug Smuggling in Canada: Indo-Canadian Driver Arrested After 406 Kg of Meth Found Inside His Truck.

She said the application of nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in agri-climatic zones.

The finance minister said that three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed, and 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard.

Also Read | SFIO Probe Against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter: Centre Orders Investigation Into Dealings of Exalogic, IT Firm Owned by Veena Vijayan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)