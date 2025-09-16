Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that Adi Seva Kendras will be set up across the state to address the problems of tribal people, while speaking at the State Level Orientation Programme and State Process Labs under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan held at Prajna Bhavan.

An official statement mentioned that Dr Saha said this will serve as a single-window system to resolve local issues.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that TCS-equivalent officers will be appointed at every subdivision and district level to ensure the welfare of the Janajati community, an official statement said.

During the event, CM Dr Manik Saha also highlighted that the state government is committed to the overall welfare of the Janajati community and is implementing various schemes for their development.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Saha said that since 2014, the Prime Minister has emphasised the development of the last person in society.

Speaking at the event over the welfare of the tribal communities, Dr Manik Saha said, "PM Modi says that the country will not develop until the most marginalised improve in all aspects."

"Under the guidance of the central government, the Tripura government is working with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", said CM.

Manik Saha also mentioned that one day a week will be set aside for complaint resolution, and that will be called the 'Seva Hour'.

In addition to this, one 'Seva Day' will be observed every month, he further added.

CM Manik Saha also informed that he government will set up 9 Forest Rights Cells, while Rs. 14.21 crore has been approved for 119 Anganwadi centres.

"Our government wants development to reach the last person and the last family. The honorary allowance of Janajati community leaders has been increased to Rs. 5,000," he said. (ANI)

