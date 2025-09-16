Mumbai, September 16: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the officials in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asia Cup were post-bearers of the BJP who scheduled the India-Pak match on Sunday so that they could make money out of it. Speaking to the media, Thackeray said that if Pakistan could withdraw from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, then why can't India withdraw from the ongoing Asia Cup?

"... Earlier, they said that blood and water cannot flow together. But I thank the public of the nation as they boycotted the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. This is the sentiment of the nation. The BJP want to make use of this sentiment in the elections...Pakistan withdrew from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, which was hosted in Bihar, and why can't India withdraw from playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup? The officials in the BCCI, ICC and Asia Cup are post-bearers of the BJP who scheduled the India-Pak match on Sunday so that they can make money out of it," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA said. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf Targets Suryakumar Yadav with Derogatory Remarks Amid IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had strongly opposed the India-Pakistan cricket match, stating that this match was not between India versus Pakistan but "BCCI versus Pakistan". In a self-made video posted on X, MP Chaturvedi urged people to boycott, stating, "This match is not India versus Pakistan, but BCCI versus Pakistan. Because the real Team India will not play with terrorists, nor will it hurt the sentiments of the people in the country." Sunil Gavaskar Calls Pakistan ‘Popatwadi Ki Team’ After Thumping Loss to India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday burned the Pakistani national flag in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Accountant General (AG)'s office in protest against the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup match scheduled for September 14. Earlier in the day on Sunday, women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Mumbai with 'sindoor', opposing India's participation in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, India secured a thumping seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Group A clash on Sunday, extending their dominance in T20Is against the arch-rivals to 11-3.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)