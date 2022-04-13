New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Centre is working on a scheme to promote natural farming and is mulling incorporating this traditional method of cultivation in the syllabus of agri-varsities, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

The government wants to encourage different methods of farming techniques, including natural and organic, in order to increase farmers' income and make the farm sector self-reliant, he added.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 80-Year-Old Retired Pilot Falls to Death While Trying To Fix Wind Chime.

Tomar also urged scientists to provide their research inputs to reap more benefits from traditional methods of farming.

Addressing the valedictory function of the annual conference of vice chancellors of agriculture varsities and directors of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, Tomar said: "It is necessary to promote different platforms of farming to make India self-reliant and increase farmers' income."

Also Read | Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Supreme Court Seeks Status Report From Uttarakhand Govt.

Natural farming, a traditional method, existed prior to the country's independence. However, the country had to adopt chemical fertilisers-based farming during Green Revolution to meet the requirements of those times, he said.

The chemical-based farming has reached a saturation point and there is a need to try different methods of cultivation, including traditional ones, the minister added.

Towards this direction, Tomar said, "we are promoting organic and natural farming. We are working on a scheme to promote natural farming."

The minister further said some scientists may say natural farming is a primitive method but they should not ignore the damage the chemical-based farming has done in some states like Punjab.

Scientists should research on traditional farming methods and it should be made part of the syllabus in agri-varsities, he said adding that ICAR has set up a committee to look into the matter.

Tomar also said it is necessary for India to become self-reliant in the agriculture sector because wars in current times are not fought just with bullets.

Any ban on commodities like fertilizer, in which India is import-dependent, is as good as war, he noted.

More efforts are required to enhance the agriculture sector's contribution in the country's overall GDP, he said, adding that allied farm sector has higher contribution in GDP than the farm sector.

Earlier, production-centric policies were followed but now the focus is on improving the income of the farmers and reducing cost of production, he said and called for a revolution in this area.

In agri-education, the minister said ICAR is implementing the new education policy and its results will be seen in the coming years.

On agri startups, Tomar said many models have been set up after much efforts but they are not been implemented widely for public benefit.

Speaking on the occasion, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said agriculture education syllabus should be updated in line with the speed at which the farm sector is changing.

Even field work files of students should be genuine as this will help them to emerge as entrepreneurs, he said.

Expressing concern over shortage of seeds in fishery and poultry sectors, the minister said ICAR needs to work aggressively to boost production of seeds which at present are available only with 1-2 companies and this will also help boost the country's exports.

ICAR Director General Trilochan Mahapatra said the new education policy is being implemented after taking consent from vice chancellors (VCs)of agriculture universities.

The VCs have agreed to increase 10 per cent seats annually and ICAR quota in UG and PG courses from 15 to 20 per cent and from 25 to 30 per cent, respectively, he said.

Mahapatra further said ICAR has no role in admissions in private institutions but they can use the common entrance exam offered by ICAR for allotment of seats.

He, however, flagged the non-implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for staff in agri varsities and hoped for early solution to this pending issue.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Kharandlaje were also present at the event.

Tomar also gave away best university award and hackathon awards on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)