Noida (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Two murder accused and a gangster were held after they suffered injuries in two separate gunfights with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

Devendra, who has at least half a dozen cases against him including one under the Gangsters Act, was intercepted by police in the Dadri area during checking late evening, a senior officer said.

"He was on a motorcycle and instead of stopping for checking, he opened fire at a police team and tried to flee the spot but got injured in the retaliatory firing,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

He was taken to a hospital while a firearm was seized from his possession and his motorcycle impounded, Pandey said, adding further proceedings are underway.

In another incident in nearby Badalpur area of Greater Noida, a police team intercepted two men for checking who were on a motorcycle without a registration plate.

"The duo opened fire on the police team but got injured in retaliatory action. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said the nabbed duo was wanted in connection with a murder case in Greater Noida.

“They are prime suspects in the murder of their relative Bobby, whose bullet-riddled body was found in Greater Noida last week,” he said.

Police have seized their firearms and their motorcycle has been impounded, Aggarwal said, adding further proceedings were being carried out in the case.

