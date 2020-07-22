Srinagar, July 22: Terrorists killed a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday evening. The deceased cop was identified as Abdul Rashid Dar who was fired upon by an unspecified number of terrorists in the Qazigund area. Following the incident, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Qazigund area to nab the perpetrators. Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terror-Funding Module Busted by Police, 1 Arrested.

Abdul Rashid Dar was shot at by the ultras multiple times at his home village Furrah at around 9:30 pm. Dar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI reported. While intelligence officials said Dar was associated with counter-insurgency in the past, the Kashmir Zone Police said he was a policeman. It remains unclear why terrorists targetted Dar. Kashmiri Youth Shines in Entertainment Industry, Launches His Own Music Label.

Jammu and Kashmir Policeman Shot Dead by Terrorists:

#Terrorists fired upon a #policeman Ab Rashid Dar at his native place (Furrah #Kulgam). He was shifted to hospital but #succumbed to his injuries. Police & SFs cordoned the area and search is on to nab the terrorist. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 22, 2020

The attack on Dar comes hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at a checkpoint from Chadoora in Central Kashmir's Budgam district. Those arrested were identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani, resident of Chitroo Dangerpora and Aqib Ganaie, resident of Khansaib.

Police said incriminating materials including 40 rounds of AK-47, two detonators and three JeM matrix sheets have been recovered from their possession. Cops said, as per their records, the arrested men were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM operating in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).