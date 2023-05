Noida, May 19 (PTI) The 21-year-old student killing his friend and then himself at a Greater Noida university was the fallout of a relationship gone sour, police said Friday, even as investigators try to ascertain the source from where the pistol was acquired.

Third-year BA student Anuj Singh allegedly shot dead his friend Sneha Chaurasia on the Shiv Nadar University campus around 1.30 pm on Thursday, moments before killing himself using the same weapon.

"We are yet to get a written complaint from the family of Sneha although we are investigating how and from where Anuj procured the countrymade pistol that was used in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI.

He said the victims were in a relationship for about a year and a half but it ended sometime back. "Apparently, this did not go down well with Anuj and he planned to kill Sneha," the official added.

Singh hailed from Amroha, while Chaurasia was from Kanpur, police said, adding that their families reached Greater Noida on Thursday. The woman's aggrieved parents raised questions on the security inside the campus.

"The woman's father has raised concerns on the security mechanism at the university. We are probing that angle also," Khan said.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, however, issued a statement saying it takes "extensive care and precautions" to ensure the safety of its students, staff members and all other personnel on the university campus.

"The campus is covered 24x7 through CCTVs and security staff, and they are checked regularly on a standardised schedule," it told PTI.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged in which Anuj purportedly claims that he was terminally ill.

Police are awaiting details of the post-mortem to confirm the claim, DCP Khan said.

