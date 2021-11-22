Pathankot (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): CCTV footage will be probed in a grenade blast that took place early morning on Monday at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul, said police.

"A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed," said Surendra Lamba, SSP Pathankot.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 22, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

According to the sources, no injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read | WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Message Reaction Notifications for Android.

Earlier in January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by highly armed terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)