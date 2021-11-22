New Delhi, November 22: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged across the metros on Monday, November 22 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The fuel rates have reached record high with petrol prices breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the countries. In Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 103.97 per litre on Monday, November 22 with the fuel rates remaining constant. While diesel is being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital on Monday. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

The price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai on November 22, Monday, while one litre diesel costs Rs 94.14 in the capital city of Maharashtra today with the prices of fuel remaining constant. The petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 22, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 104.67 per litre on Monday, November 22. The price of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stands at Rs 89.79 per litre on Monday same as a day before as the rates are constant. The prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively in Chennai on Monday.

