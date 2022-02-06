New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

The singing legend died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital.

Also Read | India Reports 1,07,474 New COVID-19 Cases, 865 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Decline to 12,25,011.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.

Also Read | Budget Session 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Target Rahul Gandhi, Woo Poll-Bound States in Reply on Presidential Address Debate.

"Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)