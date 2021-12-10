Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): A group of people attempted to forcefully enter a church in Rohtak on Thursday alleging that religious conversion is taking place there.

The church is located in the Indira Colony of Rohtak.

Also Read | Murder Over Loud Music: Mumbai Man Kills Neighbour For Refusing To Turn Down Music Volume.

The Assistant Pastor of the Church said, "People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship. We never forced anyone to come here. Last evening SHO came and told us of a complaint. We gave all our information to the chowki incharge. SHO then came and inspected the situation here."

Meanwhile, the administration deployed police personnel outside the church following the incident.

Also Read | RFL Scam Case: Delhi Police Arrests Former Religare CEO Krishnan Subramanian in Rs 2,300 Crore RFL Scam Case.

"We received a complaint that something like this might be happening. We probed and found nothing like that. We deployed personnel as precautionary measures. There was a congregation for which no permission had been obtained. So, it was dispersed," said Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)