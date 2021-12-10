Mumbai, December 10: In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai, a man was allegedly murdered by his neighbour after he refused to lower the volume of his tape recorder on which he was reportedly playing loud music. The police have arrived the 25-year-old accused. Andhra Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Former Sarpanch Murdered in Pedanemalipuri Village in Guntur District

According to a report in The Indian Express, the matter escalated after the deceased refused to lower the volume of the music player and that led to a fight.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Surendra Gaud. The murder took place at Ekta chawl society in Ambujwadi, Malwani in Malad (west) on Wednesday night.

The deceased and the accused both worked as labourers. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Saif Ali Shaikh.

"The deceased was listening to songs on his tape recorder outside his home. The accused asked him to lower the volume and this led to a fight between them. The victim suffered head injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

According to the police, the accused had no intention to murder the victim but he suffered grievous head injuries leading to his death. Kerala: 43-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Murder of Son in Thiruvananthapuram

The accused was later arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions following a complaint by the victim's wife. The accused has been remanded to police custody after he was produced in a court.

