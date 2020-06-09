India News | GRSE Delivers Fifth Ship in Fast Patrol Vessels' Series to Indian Coast Guard

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) Premier warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday delivered ICGS Kanaklata Barua, the fifth and final ship in the series of Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard, an official said here.

This is the 105th vessel delivered by the Defence PSU shipyard based on the banks of river Hooghly here.

GRSE had earlier made deliveries of FPVs ICGS Priyadarshini, ICGS Annie Besant and ICGS Amrit Kaur in this series to the Indian Coast Guard, it said in a statement.

The fourth ship in the series of FPVs is earmarked for export delivery to the Seychelles Coast Guard and is likely to be delivered shortly after completing the related formalities, GRSE said.

The warship builder will make another ship for the ICG as a replacement to the one diverted to the Seychelles Coast Guard and related formalities of signing contract with the amendments to the existing one are underway and will be completed shortly, it said.

The fast patrol vessels, which have been entirely designed by GRSEs Central Design Office, can achieve speeds exceeding 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, the statement said.

These fuel-efficient and powerful platforms are well suited for operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti- poaching and rescue, GRSE said.

Fitted with 40/60 mm gun as main armament, these ships have improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accomodation for 35 personnel, the statement added.

