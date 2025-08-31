New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Delhi Government has taken a significant step to make this Diwali brighter and more prosperous for the traders of the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that nearly Rs 1,600 crore in pending GST refunds, which have been outstanding since 2019, will be released before Diwali, enabling traders to celebrate the festival with greater joy and prosperity, according to a release.

On this matter, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a special meeting of the Department of Trade and Taxes (GST) at her camp office 'Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan', The meeting was attended by GST Commissioner Ms Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Mr Shurveer Singh, and other senior officials of the department. A key decision in the interest of Delhi's trading community was taken during this meeting.

The Chief Minister stated that the previous government had failed to take any concrete measures towards the settlement of this long-pending amount. Taking serious note of the issue, she issued clear directions that the entire refund be disbursed to traders before Diwali.

She further informed that, to make the refund process faster and more transparent, the Delhi GST Department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module. This system, based on data analytics, data automation, and expedited verification, will ensure quicker settlement of refund applications, providing timely relief to traders.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed officials to ensure that all pending, undisputed, and genuine refund applications are processed strictly in accordance with the relevant rules, and that the task be completed on a priority basis.

She remarked that timely refunds would ensure adequate liquidity for traders, reduce their litigation costs, and collectively accelerate Delhi's economic growth.

The Chief Minister further reiterated that strengthening Ease of Doing Business for traders is a top priority of the government.

She assured that her administration fully understands the needs and challenges of the trading community and is continuously making concrete and effective efforts to protect and promote their interests.

She added that, as part of this effort, the government has also established a Traders' Welfare Board. Notably, this Board includes appropriate representation from Delhi's traders themselves, ensuring that their issues and concerns are addressed in the truest sense. (ANI)

